Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Qudous Bizenjo said on Friday there existed vast investment opportunities in the province.

Alfred Grannas, the German ambassador, called on Mr Bizenjo, and several topics of importance to both parties and the promotion of investment were covered during the discussion.

Mr Bizenjo said Pakistan and Germany have cordial ties. On this occasion, the German ambassador received a briefing on investment opportunities in the Reko Diq project, the Gwadar port, and other industries.

Mr Grannas expressed interest in the potential opportunities in Balochistan, vowing that German investors will be drawn there. The Balochistani government will receive assistance from the German government in the areas of skilled labour and healthcare.