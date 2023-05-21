UAE to help Sindh government build houses for flood victims

KARACHI-United Arab Emirates (UAE) has announced to support Pakistan People’s Party-led (PPP) Sindh Government in the construction of houses for flood affectees in the provinceon Saturday.

The understanding was reached during a meeting between Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Syed Murad Ali Shah and Ambassador of UAE to Pakistan Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Salem Al-Zaabi in Karachi. During the meeting, it was agreed that the housing project will be finalised soon. It was also agreed that bilateral and trade relations between Pakistan and UAE will further be enhanced. Speaking on the occasion, the envoy informed the Sindh Chief Minister that investors of his country are keen to invest in Pakistan. On the orders of UAE government, he said, all possible assistance was being provided to Pakistan, “which will continue until the complete rehabilitation of the victims”.

Earlier, the Sindh cabinet approved Rs 50 billion for the construction of houses damaged during the recent heavy rains and subsequent floods.

“Each and every owner of the damaged house would be given Rs50,000 to start construction, and when the construction would reach the plinth level the remaining amount of Rs250,000 would be transferred to his bank account to complete the construction,” the CM decided in consultation with the cabinet members.