ANF seizes 157-kg drugs, arrests 10 peddlers

In its ongoing countrywide crackdown against smuggling of drugs, the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) has arrested 10 people and recovered over 157 kg drugs.

According to a spokesperson for the ANF, an accused person belonging to Noshehra was arrested with 100 ecstasy tablets in a raid near Khanna bridge in Islamabad.

In another raid on a cargo office located near Hawks Bay Road Karachi, some 250 ecstasy tablets were recovered.

In another raid, over 91-kilogrammes of hashish was recovered from a house in a private housing society in Lahore, while 22 kg hashish was recovered from the secret chambers of a car near a Motoway toll plaza in Sargodha.

Separately, over 6 kg hashish was recovered from a car near Sahinwala interchange Faisalabad and two accused were arrested.