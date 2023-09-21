Thursday, September 21, 2023
ANF seizes 157-kg drugs, arrests 10 peddlers

Web Desk
10:09 PM | September 21, 2023
National

In its ongoing countrywide crackdown against smuggling of drugs, the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) has arrested 10 people and recovered over 157 kg drugs.

According to a spokesperson for the ANF, an accused person belonging to Noshehra was arrested with 100 ecstasy tablets in a raid near Khanna bridge in Islamabad.

In another raid on a cargo office located near Hawks Bay Road Karachi, some 250 ecstasy tablets were recovered.

In another raid, over 91-kilogrammes of hashish was recovered from a house in a private housing society in Lahore, while 22 kg hashish was recovered from the secret chambers of a car near a Motoway toll plaza in Sargodha.

Separately, over 6 kg hashish was recovered from a car near Sahinwala interchange Faisalabad and two accused were arrested.

