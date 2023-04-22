Share:

A 17-year-old elephant in Karachi zoo, Noor Jehan, died on Saturday after more than three-month illness triggered by negligence of the zoo administration.

The development was confirmed by Karachi Administrator Saifur Rehman, stating that all-out efforts were made to save the life of the ailing elephant. He said international veterinary doctors had also visited Pakistan for her treatment.

Noor Jehan’s health further deteriorated earlier this month after she fell into a pond inside her enclosure. The zoo management said they used a crane, ropes, and belts to lift her out of the water.

For the past three months, Noor Jehan had been experiencing severe physical trauma and is currently an intensive care patient. The elephant's muscle mass had decreased, her spine appears distorted, and her legs appear bent.

During a short visit to Karachi, the international animal welfare organization Four Paws treated the elephant and discovered that she had suffered an injury in recent months, resulting in internal bleeding and a hematoma in her abdomen.

Four Paws had instructed the Karachi Zoo to provide intensive care to Noor Jehan, which was not properly implemented.

The worsening condition of Noor Jehan had raised concerns about the management of the Karachi Zoo, with netizens calling out the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation.