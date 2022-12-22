Share:

LAHORE - Federal government, through a notification late on Wednesday night, appointed grade 21 officer of Police Service of Pakistan (PSP) Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan as provincial police officer/ Inspector General of Police Punjab (PPO/IGP), with immediate effect. He was serving as Deputy Director General, Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF), under Narcotics Division. The federal government took this step under Section 10 of the Civil Servants Act, 1973. Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar has previously held the posts of IG National Highways Motorway Police, IG Islamabad Police and Additional IG Operations, CPO Punjab, Lahore. Aamir Zulfiqar is one of the most professional, honest and experienced officers of the Punjab Police Aamir Zulfiqar is the only officer of the Police Service of Pakistan, who as an ASP, received both the major police medals, the Quaide-Azam Police Medal and the Pakistan Police Medal. Aamir belongs to Lahore. He joined Pakistan Police Service as ASP in 1991. He belongs to 19th Common of Police Service of Pakistan. He served as SSP Toba Tek Singh, SSP Admin Special Branch Punjab and SSP Special Branch Lahore Region. Aamir served as DIG Operations Lahore, RPO Multan, DIG CTD Punjab, DIG Operations CPO Punjab Lahore and Additional IG Operations CPO Punjab Lahore. He has served in Sindh, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Federal Government. Separately, Establishment Division on Wednesday appointed Abdullah Khan Sumbal as the new Chief Secretary of Punjab. A notification was issued by the Establishment Division in this regard. Abdullah Khan Sumbal was looking after the charge of Punjab Chief Secretary’s post in addition to his own duties during the leave period of Kamran Ali Afzal. Punjab government had to face a crisis-like situation a few months ago in September when Afzal refused to work on his assignment and demanded of the federal government for withdrawal of his services from the province by placing him on the disposal of central government. Former chief secretary Afzal went on 14-day leave on September 17 after his several withdrawal requests from the province were ignored by the federal government. After his several abortive attempts to leave Punjab due to non-congenial relationship with PTI and PML-Q coalition Punjab government Afzal proceeded on two weeks leave in September which was later extended three times.After this development Abdullah Sambal was given the additional charge of the post of Punjab Chief Secretary. The newly-appointed Punjab Chief Secretary Abdullah Sumbal belongs to 23rd Common of Pakistan Administrative Service. Previously Sumbal has served on various important positions including secretary finance, additional chief secretary, commissioner Lahore and Sahiwal, secretary information and secretary higher education. Sumbal has vast experience in financial and administrative disciplines