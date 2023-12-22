Aneeq stresses int’l collaboration for Ummah’s unity

ISLAMABAD - Caretaker Federal Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Minister Aneeq Ahmed Thursday emphasised the necessity of restoring the concept of Ummah, urging increased efforts to unite the Ummah with the support of the international community. This was discussed during a meeting with Malaysian Ambassador Muhammad Azhar Mazlan in the office of Religious Affairs Minister Aneeq Ahmad. They engaged in an in-depth conversation on bilateral relations, economic stability and the promotion of religious harmony, including discussions on Hajj arrangements. The minister emphasised the crucial need for restoring the concept of Ummah. There should be increased efforts to unite the Ummah, taking the international community into confidence, he said and highlighted that Pakistan and Malaysia had valuable lessons to learn from each other.