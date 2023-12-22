Govt says majority of Baloch protesters freed

ISLAMABAD - Following widespread con­demnations over the police crackdown against Baloch protestors in Islamabad, the caretaker federal gov­ernment on Thursday said that majority of Baloch pro­testers including all women and children were released. They also justified the police action saying that the force was used to avoid a catas­trophe. “On the directives of the premier, it was decided that all women and children, without any exceptions, will be released. Further, all men who have been identified have also been released,” said Privatisation Minister Fawad Hasan Fawad at a press con­ference in Islamabad along­side Information Minister Murtaza Solangi and Culture Minister Syed Jamal Shah.

Information Minister Murtaza Solangi said that in line with the directions of caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar, a com­mittee was formed earlier in the day to hold talks with the Baloch protestors and re­solve the issue.

“From the government side, Fawad Hasan Fawad spoke with the protestors,” Solangi said. Following the talks, an immediate order for the release of the detained individuals was issued.

It is pertinent to mention here that the people were protest­ing against the “extra-judicial killing” of a Baloch youth by the Counter-Terrorism Department officials in Turbat earlier this month. The long march led by Baloch women, which started on December 6, reached Islamabad on Wednesday last.

When they arrived in the capital, the police launched a crack­down against the protesters and dismantled their camps set up outside the National Press Club. Most of the protestors were arrested by the police, a move that sparked anguish across the country. However, the ministers yesterday said that some of the arrested protestors, including women and chil­dren, have been released following the negotiations between a government committee and representatives from Baloch Yek­jehti Committee (BYC).

He emphasised that peaceful protests had been ongoing out­side the press club for several days, without any interference. However, he added that some elements joined the recent pro­tests with the intention of causing trouble. “In response to these elements, the police took limited action and arrested some in­dividuals,” he said.