FIA collects 108 DNA samples to identify Greece boat victims

ISLAMABAD - The Federal Investigation Agency on Wednesday collected DNA samples from families of 108 missing victims of Greece boat tragedy apparently to iden­tify the dead bodies. “So far samples of families of 108 victims have been col­lected to identify the dead bodies,” a spokesperson of FIA said. The samples would be sent to Pakistan’s embassy in Greece. He said that as many as 37 cases have been regis­tered at different FIA offices against those alleged smug­glers who are involved in this incident. The cases have been registered in Lahore, Gu­jranwala and Gujarat while FIA’s Lahore zone has ar­rested 16 human smugglers in the case, according to the spokesperson. In a related development, FIA Anti-Hu­man Trafficking Circle Guja­rat arrested a human smug­gler identified as Zafar Iqbal who is also allegedly involved in taking millions of rupees from the victims to facilitate their illegal journey to Eu­rope. Similarly, FIA Anti-Hu­man Trafficking Circle Gu­jranwala also nabbed two alleged smugglers involved in the incident. The accused got Rs 2.5 million from the victim Umair Yahya who lost his life in the incident The alleged human traffickers have been identified as Mohsin Javed and Sharafat Ali who belong to Gujranwala. According to the spokesperson of FIA, the accused were arrested from Gujranwala and a case has been registered against them.