KP CM stresses holistic education for nurturing students character

Swabi - Caretaker Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Muhammad Azam Khan, emphasized on Thursday that education encompasses more than textbooks and lectures; it’s also about nurturing students’ character and civic responsibility. He made these remarks during the induction ceremony of a new batch of students at Ghulam Ishaq Khan Institute of Engineering Sciences and Technology.

He commended the proposals put forth by Salim Saifullah, the President of the Society for the Promotion of Engineering Sciences and Technology in Pakistan (SOPREST), the parent body of the GIK Institute, to enhance technical skills and educational standards in alignment with the evolving technological and scientific landscape. Khan urged the GIK Institute to prepare a Concept Paper addressing these issues for further discussion and policy formulation by the provincial government.

Khan also paid tribute to the contributions of the late Ghulam Ishaq Khan, the former President of Pakistan and the namesake of GIK Institute, Mir Afzal Khan, the former Chief Minister of KP, Agha Hasan Abidi of Bank of Credit and Commerce International (BCCI), Dr AQ Khan, the renowned scientist and former Project Director of the GIK Institute, H. U. Beg, the former federal secretary, and other distinguished personalities.

Addressing the new students, he said, “You have earned the right to be called ‘Gikian.’ The term ‘alma mater’ translates to ‘a nourishing mother,’ and the whole world recognizes that there is no bond deeper than a mother-child love.”

Khan advised the new students to make the best use of the learning opportunities at GIK Institute, which, he stated, provides an ideal environment for networking, creativity, and excellence. He concluded by saying, “You are the future of Pakistan. You have immense potential to overcome challenges and achieve incredible feats.”

Salim Saifullah emphasized that providing quality education is a collective endeavour and thanked the faculty and officials for their dedication. He also acknowledged the challenges faced by Pakistani society in meeting the economic and technological demands of the future. He added, “We recognize that the provision of quality education is a collective endeavour. We extend our deep appreciation to the faculty and officials for their unwavering dedication to this noble pursuit.”

Barrister Feroz Jamal Shah Kakakhel, Provincial Information Minister, highlighted the serious problem of a lack of job opportunities for educated youth leading to brain drain. He stressed the need to find a solution to this issue.

Prof. Dr. Fazal Ahmad Khalid, Rector of GIK Institute, provided an overview of the engineering disciplines, curricular and co-curricular activities, research and innovation, linkages with industry and foreign universities, and plans of GIK Institute.

The ceremony was attended by fresh students, Pro-Rectors, Deans, Heads of Departments, faculty members, Directors, and other staff of the GIK Institute.