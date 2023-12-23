PTA cautions public against deceptive links

ISLAMABAD - The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has cautioned the public against phishing, and fraudulent links circulating on Whatsapp, social media, and through text messages, falsely claim­ing to be associated with PTA’s Device Identifica­tion Registration & Blocking System (DIRBS).

The message making the rounds purports to be an official communication, stating that the user’s SIM is found to be involved in “suspicious activi­ties” and that the user should check the number of SIMs at the given link. Alternatively, another mes­sage warned that the user’s phone registration will be suspended unless they visit the provided link, according to a news release.

These deceptive tactics are designed to trick individuals into clicking on malicious links, compromising their personal information. The public has been urged to refrain from clicking on links from unknown numbers and report such phone numbers/links for blocking through PTA’s complaint management system (toll-free number: 0800-55055, web link: https://com­plaint.pta.gov.pk/RegisterComplaint.aspx and PTA CMS mobile app).