Tuesday, May 23, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

DFVA condemns May 9 attacks on defence installations

Our Staff Reporter
May 23, 2023
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE    -   The Defence Forces Veterans Association (DFVA) held a special meeting of the managing committee at Lahore on 20h May 2023 to convey its regret on burning/destroying of defence installations within Pakistan specially the home of the Corps Commander, Lahore. The Association strongly condemned and expressed its outrage at the desecration of Shuhada Monuments, vandalism and burning of Jinnah House at Lahore Cantt and other military installations in various cit­ies. Defence Forces Veterans Association ex­pressed its solidarity with the Armed Forces and callrf upon the govt and military authorities to prosecute all those involved in such heinous acts alongwith their planners and abettors under due process of relevant laws.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-05-23/Lahore/epaper_img_1684820729.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023