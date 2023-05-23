DFVA condemns May 9 attacks on defence installations

LAHORE - The Defence Forces Veterans Association (DFVA) held a special meeting of the managing committee at Lahore on 20h May 2023 to convey its regret on burning/destroying of defence installations within Pakistan specially the home of the Corps Commander, Lahore. The Association strongly condemned and expressed its outrage at the desecration of Shuhada Monuments, vandalism and burning of Jinnah House at Lahore Cantt and other military installations in various cit­ies. Defence Forces Veterans Association ex­pressed its solidarity with the Armed Forces and callrf upon the govt and military authorities to prosecute all those involved in such heinous acts alongwith their planners and abettors under due process of relevant laws.