IGP activates police night patrolling to control crimes in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD - Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi on Tuesday said that night patrolling officers (NPOs) are being appointed across the district to make the patrol system more effective and to combat the street crime. “We are here to respect and protect the people of federal capital,” he said while addressing a high level meeting held with officers of the Operations Division. DIG Operations Islamabad Syed Shehzad Nadim Bukhari, SSP Operations Malik Jamil Zafar, other SSPs, divisional SPs, SDPOs, and all SHOs participated in the meeting. IGP Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi stated that all police officers should perform policing with human emotions. If any police officer is not taking an interest in duty, they will not be part of the department.

He said, “You all are extremely valuable to me, and each of my officers is my pride. Together, we will serve the public 24/7. Our work is to eradicate crime.” He further stated that all police officers should work courageously in the jurisdictions of martyrs. Moreover, the DIG Operations and the SSP Operations are present for your command. Night patrolling officers are being appointed across the district to make the patrol system more effective. He instructed all police officers to uphold the oath they took while wearing the uniform. “We are here to respect people,” he said. The IGP Islamabad issued directives to convert all police stations into special initiative police stations. He said that a seven-day special campaign should be started to eliminate crimes. All police officers will target criminal groups and expedite crackdowns on drug trafficking and a special campaign will be launched against professional beggars.

At the end of the meeting, he said that corruption will never be tolerated and I will always be available to the public. Also, the top cop of capital city police also held meetings with the DIG Operations, AIG Operations, SSP Operations, and SP CTD at the Central Police Office Islamabad here. He said that the directives were issued to expedite the ongoing projects of Islamabad Police promptly. The IGP Islamabad emphasized the utilization of all available resources of Islamabad Police for public welfare and safety. He instructed for the swift resolve of citizens’ complaints in police stations and for courteous behaviour with citizens visiting police stations to address their issues and complaints. Moreover, ensuring the dignity and protection of citizens’ lives and property remains the top priority of Islamabad Capital Police. He also directed the timely completion of the construction of Capital Police Hospital, not only to provide timely medical treatment and facilities to police officers and their families but also to enable the residents of Islamabad to benefit from standard healthcare services.

Special instructions were also issued for the welfare of the families of martyrs to senior police officers, he added. Separately, the IGP paid a visit to Security Division, where he received briefings from senior police officers regarding diplomatic protocols and security division matters. He said that the IGP Islamabad emphasized strengthening interagency cooperation and prioritizing community policing. He directed for the expedited progress and improvement of developmental and welfare affairs within the security division. Furthermore, ensuring the protection of national and international dignitaries and state institutions was underscored.

He further stated that the Special Protection Unit should be activated. Psychological profiling will be conducted in the security division and efforts will be made to address the shortage of personnel. Senior police officers were instructed to conduct a comprehensive review of all security systems and to enhance security measures. Earlier, Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, visited various checkpoints in the federal capital. He said that the IGP Islamabad met with appointed police officers and officials at the check posts and instructed them to wear protective gear during duty hours and to interact politely with civilians during checking.