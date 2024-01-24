Wednesday, January 24, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

KE, Hubco ink MoU for supply of affordable power to Karachi from Thar plant

KE, Hubco ink MoU for supply of affordable power to Karachi from Thar plant
Our Staff Reporter
January 24, 2024
Business, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD  -  K-Electric and Hub Power Com­pany Limited (HUBCO) Tues­day signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for sup­ply of affordable electricity to Karachi from Thar coal based Hub power plant. In this regard, CEO K-Electric Moonis Alvi and CEO The Hub Power Company Limited (HUBCO) Kamran Ka­mal signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to explore the opportunity for off-take of electricity follow­ing the conversion of HUBCO’s Hub Plant to local Thar coal. This is in line with KE’s long-term strategy to induct power generation from indigenous sources into its energy mix. In this regard, the company is exploring the viability of Thar coal-based power generation projects. HUBCO’s Hub Power-station is a 1292 MW (4 X 323 MW), residual fuel oil-based plant, which has maintained high standards of operations since 1997. Both companies have shown their commitment to work collaboratively to­wards conducting the requisite efforts needed for the timely conversion and integration of the project with KE’s network.

IHC records statements of record keepers of DC, Superintendent Central Jail Rwp

Sharing his thoughts on the occasion, CEO KE stated, “To­day’s signing is another reflec­tion of our intent to tackle the energy trilemma head-on, en­abling access to affordable and reliable power to our grow­ing customer base. I feel great honor to mention that KE has proven itself to be a preferred off-taker for the independent power producers in Pakistan. This is only due to our superior creditworthiness and our histo­ry of fulfilling the commitments made with our stakeholders. We are looking at a future where we substitute our reliance on imported fossil fuels with indig­enous sources, creating a more resilient power value chain. This is also the driving force behind the Power Acquisition Program that we have submit­ted with our Regulator, which is balancing baseload require­ments with renewable energy.” 

CEO of HUBCO Kamran Ka­mal stated that “The proposed conversion of Hub power plant to Thar coal will play a crucial role in decreasing reliance on imported fuels. While offer­ing a sustainable energy solu­tion for the people of Karachi, this project will also serve the continued use of the country’s legacy power generation as­sets. This initiative is in line with our commitment to secur­ing indigenous, reliable, and affordable energy supply and contributing towards achieving energy security for the country. The envisaged project will be executed after conducting re­quired feasibility studies and obtaining all necessary corpo­rate and regulatory approvals.”

Pneumonia claims 12 more lives in Punjab during 24 hours

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-01-23/Lahore/epaper_img_1705984533.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024