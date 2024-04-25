Thursday, April 25, 2024
Govt should take firm stance on US statement: PTI

Govt should take firm stance on US statement: PTI
Web Desk
12:36 AM | April 25, 2024
National

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has expressed concern over the 'silence' of the government upon a recent statement issued by the US Foreign Office.

A spokesperson for the PTI said the government devoid of public mandate was incapable of adopting independent foreign policy.

He said Pakistan had all right to protect its national interests and the US statement was tantamount to jeopardising the country’s security and sovereignty.

The FO should take blunt stance on the 'threatening' statement issued by the US, it concluded.

Earlier, the United States once again warned Pakistan of imposing sanctions for signing new agreements with Iran.

During a press briefing in Washington, Deputy Spokesman for US State Department Vedant Patel has said Pakistan may face sanctions if it promotes business agreements with Iran.

He said those making agreements should be aware of sanctions, urging Pakistan to view relations with Iran as per its foreign policy.

Web Desk

National

