Pakistan, Japan strengthen economic ties,set course for high-level dialogue

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan and Japan have agreed on Wednesday to convene the next session of the Japan-Pakistan High-Level Economic Policy Dialogue at the earliest opportunity.

Mr Wada Mitsuhiro, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Japan to Pakistan, paid a courtesy call on the Hon’ble Federal Economic Affairs Minister Mr Ahad Khan Cheema. The ambassador was accompanied by Mr Naoaki Miyata, Chief Representative of the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA). Senior Officials from the Ministry of Economic Affairs were also present in the meeting.

The meeting commenced with a warm welcome extended by Minister for Economic Affairs to the ambassador of Japan, recognising and appreciating the longstanding bilateral cooperation between Pakistan and Japan, which spans over seven decades since its inception in 1954. Minister Cheema underscored the shared values and perspectives between the two nations on various global matters and emphasised the significance of Japan’s economic assistance to Pakistan. “Pakistan attaches great importance to the economic assistance extended by the Government of Japan,” said the minister.

In response, Ambassador Wada reaffirmed Japan’s unwavering commitment to supporting Pakistan in mutually agreed priority sectors such as health, education, environment, and water. He further apprised the minister of the implementation progress of the ongoing development portfolio funded by the Government of Japan including Japan’s special assistance package provided in the wake of the catastrophic 2022 floods and the scholarships programme for the capacity building of the civil service officers of the Government of Pakistan. Expressing gratitude, Minister Cheema assured HE Ambassador Wada of Pakistan’s dedication to closely collaborate with the Government of Japan, ensuring the effective implementation and review of ongoing projects while further strengthening bilateral ties.