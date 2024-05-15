Reforming the Wheat Purchase System

Our farmers are urging the government to address the sale of wheat at an exorbitant rate of Rs. 3900. The government needs to spend 400 billion for this purpose. The farmers have failed to regulate a reformed system to get maximum value in the market. It’s not the government’s responsibility to buy wheat by taking loans from banks to facilitate the farmers. The government should provide inputs at reasonable prices. The prices of electricity and fertilizer need to be reduced.

A group of politicians are exploiting the situation, which is unfair. Importing wheat is a significant issue that should be avoided in the future to support farmers. The farmers have sold a major portion of their produce waiting for “bardana” which should be resolved immediately.

SHAKIR H SHAMIM,

Skardu.