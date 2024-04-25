Thursday, April 25, 2024
President Zardari calls for collective efforts to curb disease on World Malaria Day

1:19 PM | April 25, 2024
President Asif Ali Zardari has called for making collective efforts to curb malaria as the World Malaria Day is being observed across the globe including Pakistan today (Thursday).

In his message on World Malaria Day, he said Pakistan was determined to implement new initiatives under the Global Malaria Programme.

He said the measures were aimed at testing, confirming and standardizing the treatment of every suspected case of malaria.

Expressing concerns over the rise in Malaria cases in different parts of the country due to the devastating floods of 2022, President Zardari called upon the provincial governments and other stakeholders to get united to deal with this alarming situation.

He also called for raising awareness about the disease.

World Malaria Day is being observed today (Thursday). The theme of the day this year is “Accelerating the fight against malaria for a more equitable world”.

The day is observed annually to raise awareness about malaria and mobilise resources to control the disease globally.

