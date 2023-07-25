Tips for article publication

Writers can create a decent article with a good vocabulary supported by credible facts and logical opinion statements. However, even with splendid content, the article or write-up may not get published in print or digital. This might not be due to the content itself, but rather how it is presented.

As editors and page in-charges are occupied with their editorial responsibilities, they don’t have the time or energy to invest in poorly presented write-ups. This means that the selected write-ups must adhere to proper formatting. The presentation itself is as important as the content when it comes to writing an article.

When formatting your article, you add value to your work and enhance your brand in the eyes of the recipient. Here are some key points to remember when submitting an article for review to a print or digital publication.

You need to write a proper heading for your article. An article without a heading is like a person without a name. An editor will not give a heading to a header-less article. Editors may change or edit the heading you have provided. The preferred font for the heading is Times New Roman, 14, bold. Write your name, or byline, beneath the heading as “By (Your Full Name).” The font for the byline can be Times New Roman, 12, bold. You can choose the “Justify” option to align the article to give it a clean look.

The entire body’s font should be Times New Roman, 12, regular. Use paragraph breaks to provide breathing space for the readers. You may choose sub-headings for the paragraphs (if needed). The font size can be Times New Roman, 12, bold. You end the article with your two to three-line profile which is also called a writers and/or authors profile. The preferred font for the profile is Times New Roman, 12, italic.

In addition to formatting error, another mistake some novice writers make is saving the MS Word file without a meaningful name or using default names like ‘Document 1’ or ‘Document 2’. Always save the article with a proper file name that reflects the name of the article and your name, for example, “(Article Name - Your Name)”. This gives the article a proper brand identity.

When presenting your article to an editor, include a cover letter in the e-mail body. Clearly state your name, provide a brief profile, and explain the reason for writing the article. Keep the message concise and to the point. Also, mention your cell phone number in case the editor or his/her colleague wants to discuss the article.

When sending the article to the publication, avoid copy-pasting the entire article into the e-mail body; instead, attach the article file to the e-mail. Do not attach any pictures unless you are required to; never paste them in the e-mail body.

Lastly, use a professional e-mail address that includes your actual name. By following these guidelines, you can effectively present your article and increase the chances of it being published.