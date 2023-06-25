Political Interference

Sports in Pakistan suffer from pervasive politicisation, and football is no exception. FIFA’s decision to extend the normalisation committee’s tenure only worsens the impact on the sport. What we need is an apolitical board to steer football in Pakistan towards progress and unity. The motives behind the ongoing feud between two factions remain obscure, but it is imperative for both sides to step aside and allow fresh leadership to guide the sport.

The current normalisation committee (NC) faces allegations of favouritism towards one faction. Although NC Chairman Haroon emphasised the need for unbiased proceedings, he advocated for “neutral ground.” To restore faith in democracy, we require impartial elections that genuinely represent the Pakistan Football Federation’s (PFF) affairs.

PFF elections follow a complex, multi-tiered process, aiming to ensure transparency while allowing for manipulation and political manoeuvres. We must divert from this intricate system and adopt a streamlined approach that prioritises integrity and football’s welfare in Pakistan.

To break the cycle of political turmoil, we must address the underlying causes. First and foremost, we need an apolitical board comprising individuals driven by a sincere passion for the sport. This board should be chosen transparently, based on merit, and insulated from external influence.

Clear guidelines and mechanisms must prevent the politicisation of football. Strictly enforced codes of conduct can foster accountability and fair play. Additionally, educational initiatives can instill a culture of sportsmanship, integrity, and respect for the game. We must cultivate an environment that nurtures talent. Adequate resources, facilities, and coaching should be available at the grassroots level, ensuring promising young players can thrive.

Football possesses the potential to transcend political divides and unite communities. Let us prevent it from becoming another casualty of our fragmented political landscape. By establishing an apolitical board, conducting fair elections, and promoting transparency and integrity, we can revive the true spirit of the game, forging a brighter future for football in Pakistan.