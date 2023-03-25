Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan yesterday said that Islam­abad and Beijing were committed to the China-Pakistan Economic Corri­dor and its expansion.

Speaking at a weekly news brief­ing here, Foreign Office spokesper­son Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said that CPEC was a sterling symbol of Paki­stan-China strategic partnership.

“CPEC is a bilateral project between our two countries, but it is also a proj­ect for regional connectivity. You are also aware that Pakistan and China have agreed in the past to extend CPEC to Afghanistan. Proposals for participa­tion of third parties including private entities to join CPEC projects propos­als remain under consideration of the two sides. When we have a final outcome we will make an announce­ment,” she said. The spokesperson said Foreign Secretary Dr Asad Ma­jeed Khan visited China last week and called on China’s State Councillor and Foreign Minister Qin Gang. He also held meetings with Vice Foreign Min­ister Sun Weidong and with Chair­man CIDCA Lou Zhaouhui, she added.

On 18 March, she said, Dr Asad Ma­jeed Khan and Vice Foreign Minister Sun Weidong co-chaired the Third Round of Pakistan-China Bilateral Political Consultations (BPC).

“The two sides reviewed the entire spectrum of bilateral relations, and agreed to expand and reinforce po­litical and security cooperation, bi­lateral trade, economic and finan­cial cooperation, cultural exchanges, tourism, and people-to-people ties. It was also agreed that Pakistan and China will enhance high level engage­ments and dialogue mechanisms and make the channels of communication even more robust,” she elaborated.

The two sides, she said, reaffirmed their commitment to CPEC and agreed to remain engaged in expansion of CPEC including on participation of third parties to enhance regional con­nectivity and cooperation. Pakistan and China will further strengthen dia­logue and cooperation in multilateral platforms. She said Pakistan and Chi­na are all-weather strategic cooper­ative partners and the two countries cooperate on a range of issues includ­ing economic and financial matters.

“We are grateful to the Chinese Government and people for the eco­nomic and financial support that Chi­na has provided to us in these diffi­cult times. People of Pakistan will remember this for a long time. Ex­change of high-level visits is a hall­mark of Pak–China friendship,” she mentioned. To a question regarding former US Special Representative on Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad’s recent statement, she said Pakistan was a confident democratic country.

“We are confident that any outside voices cannot influence our demo­cratic polity and governance. Peo­ple of Pakistan are wise enough to make political decisions on their own and do not need outside advice,” she maintained. Asked if there was more to Zalmay Khalilzad’s statement than an individual opinion, she said, “Ask him directly whether it is his per­sonal opinion.” Baloch said Pakistan will continue to raise its voice against these grave and systematic human rights violations in held Kashmir.

“We will also continue to extend po­litical, diplomatic and moral support to our Kashmiri brothers and sisters for the just and peaceful settlement of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute in accordance with the UN Security Council Resolutions,” she said.

To a question about calling back Pa­kistan’s Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Khurram Rathore being called back, the spokesperson said postings and transfers were normal happenings in the Foreign Ministry.

“Some of these reports about Am­bassador Rathore (however) are in­correct and unfair.