The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has suspended from serice two officers of the Inland Revenue Service in connection with the leak of tax record details of outgoing army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa and his family.

Sources said Deputy Commissioners Atif Nawaz and Zahoor Ahmad have been suspended from service after preliminary investigations.

According to the initial report, the data leaked from the log in and passwords of both officers who are currently under investigation for further revelations.

Earlier, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar ordered an inquiry into the unwarranted leakage of tax information of the family members of outgoing army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

Taking serious notice, he said this is clear violation of complete confidentiality of tax information that the law provides.

In view of this serious lapse on the part of to-date unknown functionaries, the Finance Minister has directed the SAPM on Revenue Tariq Mehmood Pasha to personally lead an immediate investigation into the violation of tax law and breach of FBR data, affix responsibility and submit a report within twenty-four hours.