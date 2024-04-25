Commissioner directs to accomplish anti-polio drive’s targets

DERA ISMAIL KHAN - Commissioner Zafarul Islam on Wednesday said that all ef­forts should be made to ensure the achieve­ment of the targets during the upcoming anti-polio drive across the division.

He issued these directions while chairing a meeting held to review the arrangements regarding the upcoming anti-polio cam­paign which was also attended by Regional Police Officer (RPO) Nasir Mehmood Satti, Deputy Commissioner of Dera Ismail Khan, District Health Officers and representatives of other departments concerned includ­ing health, local government, police, WHO, EPI and others. Besides, DCs of Tank, South Waziristan (Upper) and South Waziristan (Lower) participated in the meeting online.

During the meeting, a detailed briefing was given regarding the arrangements for the upcoming anti-polio campaign besides the performance of the previous campaigns was also reviewed.

It was informed that the campaign will start from next week keeping in view the se­curity situation and all arrangements includ­ing team training, micro-planning and secu­rity arrangements have been completed.

About the problems regarding the an­ti-polio campaign, it was said that there were various challenges which include se­curity, lack of staff and others. On which, the commissioner ordered immediate steps to resolve all issues including lack of staff.

Likewise, he said, adequate measures should be taken for the protection of an­ti-polio teams so that they could perform their services without fear and danger.

The commissioner directed the Police De­partment to ensure full implementation over the security plan prepared for the an­ti-polio campaign. He said all the officials concerned should perform their duties dil­igently to ensure not only the achievement of targets during the anti-polio campaign but also maximum coverage so that each child up to the age of five years must be ad­ministered anti-polio drops in order to pro­tect them from the crippling disease.