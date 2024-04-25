IGP calls for steps to strengthen community policing and training

Lahore - Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has said that under USIP’s “Police Awam Sath Sath Project” measures for community policing and help, protection and support of vulnerable groups will continue. Dr. Usman Anwar said that with the support of USIP, the establishment of the Women Police Council and the modern training of victim support officers were successfully completed. IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar said that Punjab police is creating a legal framework for the establishment of a trust in the name of Tahaffuz for effective supervision of community policing projects. IG Punjab said that more steps have been ensured to provide medical facilities and easy medical diagnosis of transgenders in all hospitals, a quota has been allocated for the recruitment of transgenders in the recruitment of Senior Station Assistant and Police Station Assistant. IGP Punjab expressed these views during a meeting with the USIP delegation at the Central Police Office today. The delegation of USIP was informed about Tahaffuz Manzil Foster Home, other welfare projects. During the meeting, it was agreed to increase mutual cooperation and take steps for modern training of Punjab Police. According to the details, a delegation of the United States Institute of Peace (USIP) visited the Central Police Office and met with IG Punjab Dr Usman Anwar. Program Managers USIP Sadia Sabir and Rana Hamza Ejaz, Senior Analyst Maryam Kayani were among the delegation. During the meeting, joint measures were discussed for the protection of the vulnerable sections and to solve the problems. CTO Lahore Amara Athar said that MOUs have been signed with 387 organizations and institutions to promote community policing and help citizens suffering from social problems, She briefed that registration of children living in foster home is complete, dashboard is also being created.