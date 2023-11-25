Sindh Governor meets KPK Governor

KARACHI -The Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori met Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Governor Haji Ghulam Ali along with a delegation of industrialists at Sindh House in Islamabad. According to a Governor House communique on Friday, the delegation included former President of the Federation of Chamber of Commerce and Industry Anjum Nisar and others. The Governors, in the meeting, discussed close cooperation between the two provinces, economic challenges facing the country, problems of industrialists, and other issues of mutual interest.