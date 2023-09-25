PDA announces boycott of public services from tomorrow

Peshawar - Provincial Doctors Association on Sunday announced a boycott of elective services across the province including Peshawar from Tuesday (September 26).

In this connection, an emergency meeting of the Provincial Doctors Association was held regarding the approval of demands by taking the decision of the boycott of the public services. A schedule has been released for doctors’ protests in government hospitals during the meeting.

There will be a protest in Hayatabad Medical Complex on Tuesday, September 26, similarly, the protest demonstration at Lady Reading Hospital on Wednesday, September 27, and at Khyber Teaching Hospital on Thursday, September 28.

The boycott of elective services will continue during the protests of doctors in government hospitals, the decision was taken in the meeting. All TMOs and House Officers are informed to be part of the protest during the boycott, the meeting decided.

In case the demands are not met, the scope of the protest will be spread from teaching hospitals MTI to peripheral hospitals where duty will be boycotted and site-in will be held on the streets. Doctors who are not yet part of the organising protest are also invited to participate, the meeting decided.