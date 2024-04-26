Three terrorists killed in KP operation

ISLAMABAD - The security forces killed three terrorists in an intelligence-based operation in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province, said the media wing of the military on Thursday.

The ISPR said on 24-25 April 2024, the security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation in Khyber District, on reported presence of terrorists. During the conduct of operation, intense exchange of fire took place between the security forces and terrorists, as a result of which three terrorists were killed. They included ringleader Sohail @Azmato and another ringleader Haji Gul @Zarkavi. Terrorists’ hideout was also busted during the operation.

Weapons and ammunition was also recovered from the killed terrorists, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities in the area, according to the ISPR. Locals of the area appreciated the operation. Sanitization operation was carried out to eliminate any other terrorist found in the area as security forces are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country.