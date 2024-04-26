US vows to continue strengthening ties with Pakistan

The US State Department has said that Pakistan is one of the most important partners of the United States in the region.

Briefing the newsmen in Washington, US State Department principal deputy spokesperson Vedant Patel said: “Pakistan continues to be one of our most important partners in the region.”

Replying to a question, he said that there continues to be a lot of cooperation that the US have with the Government of Pakistan, especially in the security space and the trade sector.

Replying to another question, he said that we have been clear with countries around the world about the integral role that a free press plays in the fabric of democracy. That’s why we come up here and take questions regularly.

Patel denied commenting on the matter of attack on a Sikh leader, citing that US Law and Justice Department is looking into the matter and he cannot comment on it.

Earlier, the United States vowed to support Pakistan for economic reforms.

State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller told a press briefing that Pakistan has made progress in stabilizing its economy, and we support its efforts to manage its daunting debt burden.