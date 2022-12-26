Share:

Despite drop in the demand of electricity, the Lahore Electric Supply Company (Lesco) on Monday started loadshedding in the provincial capital.

Sources privy to the development said Lesco had given loadshedding schedule of two to four hours and the decision would be applicable to commercial as well as domestic feeders. They said the loadshedding would be done for two hours daily on feeders of category 1 to 3 between 7am and 7pm, while there would be four-hour loadshedding on feeders with high losses.

According to sources, the electricity demand in Lesco is 2,400 MW but industrial units will be exempt from loadshedding.