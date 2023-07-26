Iranian FM arrives Pakistan next week on two-day visit

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian will come to an official visit of Pakistan next week.

Iran’s foreign minister is expected to arrive in Pakistan for a two-day visit on August 03, diplomatic sources said.

Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian will hold meetings with Pakistani officials on August 03 and 04.

Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto and Dr Amir-Abdollahian will hold formal talks during the Iranian foreign minister’s visit, sources said.

Both will address a joint press conference at the Foreign Office after negotiations.