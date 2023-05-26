Hamdullah assails PTI over May 9 vandalism

Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) Spokesperson Hafiz Hamdullah on Friday assailed the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in line with the riots that transpired on May 9.

Addressing a press conference, Mr Hamdullah took a swipe at the PTI, saying, "PTI is not a political party. The hooligans of the PTI have attacked the country's institutions on the orders of Imran Khan."

He reiterated that those involved in the May 9 vandalism should be brought to justice.

Speaking about the PTI's exodus, Mr Hamdullah said, "If any of those who quit PTI are involved in the May 9 riots, they should be arrested."

Mr Hamdullah further said that the PDM had sacrificed its politics to save the country from all kinds of difficulties.