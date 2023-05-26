Friday, May 26, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Hamdullah assails PTI over May 9 vandalism

Hamdullah assails PTI over May 9 vandalism
Web Desk
11:35 PM | May 26, 2023
National

Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) Spokesperson Hafiz Hamdullah on Friday assailed the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in line with the riots that transpired on May 9.

Addressing a press conference, Mr Hamdullah took a swipe at the PTI, saying, "PTI is not a political party. The hooligans of the PTI have attacked the country's institutions on the orders of Imran Khan."

He reiterated that those involved in the May 9 vandalism should be brought to justice.

Speaking about the PTI's exodus, Mr Hamdullah said, "If any of those who quit PTI are involved in the May 9 riots, they should be arrested."

Mr Hamdullah further said that the PDM had sacrificed its politics to save the country from all kinds of difficulties. 

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-05-26/Lahore/epaper_img_1685066929.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023