Germany has extended grant assistance worth seven point five million Euros to Pakistan through Social Health Protection Phase-three project.

The Financial Agreement was signed between Secretary, Economic Affairs Division, Dr. Kazim Niaz and Country Director, German Development Bank, Sebastian Jacobi, in Islamabad on Wednesday.

According to the agreement, grant assistance worth 1.785 million euros will be given to Gilgit Baltistan and 5.72 million euros to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Speaking on the occasion, the Secretary, Ministry of Economic Affairs, appreciated the government and people of Germany for their support, with the assurance of extending all necessary facilitation for more meaningful cooperation between the two sides in future.