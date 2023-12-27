Wednesday, December 27, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Qureshi's daughter moves ECP for release of her father

Qureshi's daughter moves ECP for release of her father
Web Desk
10:33 PM | December 27, 2023
National

Meher Bano Qureshi, daughter of PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi, submitted a petition to the Election Commission, denouncing the alleged mistreatment and arrest of her father.

Expressing concerns, Meher Bano claimed that Shah Mahmood Qureshi was being unlawfully detained, without information about his whereabouts, and referred to it as abduction.

Stressing the need for transparent measures, she urged the chief election commissioner to interfere in the issue.

Meher Bano underlined Shah Mahmood Qureshi's former role as the foreign minister, asserting his widespread respect, and noted the condemnation of his treatment across Pakistan.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-12-27/Lahore/epaper_img_1703649912.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023