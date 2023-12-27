Three motorcyclists die while making TikTok video

SHEIKHUPURA - Three youngsters were killed while trying to make a video on a motorbike in the Sheikhupura district of Punjab on Tuesday, police and rescue workers said.
According to police sources, the motorcycle collided head-on with a car coming from the opposite direction due to distraction, resulting in the killing of three youngsters. The deceased were identified by police as Anas, Rizwan, and Mubeen, residents of Khanqah Dogran city in Safdarabad Tehsil. Police said they were filming a video for popular social-media video sharing form TikTok when the accidents took place.