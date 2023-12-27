Three motorcyclists die while making TikTok video

SHEIKHUPURA - Three youngsters were killed while trying to make a video on a motor­bike in the Sheikhupura district of Punjab on Tuesday, police and res­cue workers said.

According to police sources, the motorcycle collided head-on with a car coming from the opposite di­rection due to distraction, result­ing in the killing of three young­sters. The deceased were identified by police as Anas, Rizwan, and Mubeen, residents of Khanqah Do­gran city in Safdarabad Tehsil. Po­lice said they were filming a vid­eo for popular social-media video sharing form TikTok when the ac­cidents took place.