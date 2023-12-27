Wednesday, December 27, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Three motorcyclists die while making TikTok video

News Desk
December 27, 2023
Regional, Multan, Newspaper

SHEIKHUPURA   -  Three youngsters were killed while trying to make a video on a motor­bike in the Sheikhupura district of Punjab on Tuesday, police and res­cue workers said.

According to police sources, the motorcycle collided head-on with a car coming from the opposite di­rection due to distraction, result­ing in the killing of three young­sters. The deceased were identified by police as Anas, Rizwan, and Mubeen, residents of Khanqah Do­gran city in Safdarabad Tehsil. Po­lice said they were filming a vid­eo for popular social-media video sharing form TikTok when the ac­cidents took place.

Tags:

News Desk

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-12-26/Lahore/epaper_img_1703571018.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023