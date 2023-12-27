Wednesday, December 27, 2023
UN names outgoing Dutch minister humanitarian coordinator for Gaza

UNITED NATIONS, UNITED STATES  -  The United Nations named an out­going Dutch minister its humanitar­ian coordinator for Gaza on Tuesday following last week’s watered-down Security Council resolution which called for aid to be delivered to the strip “at scale.”

Sigrid Kaag’s appointment comes as the people of Gaza face a dire humanitarian emergency, with aid slowed to a trickle by Israel’s con­tinued bombardment of the densely populated coastal strip.

She will start work on January 8, the UN said in a statement. Last week’s UN Security Council resolu­tion called for the “safe and unhin­dered delivery of humanitarian as­sistance at scale” -- but did not call for an immediate end to fighting.

“United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres today announced the appointment of Ms Sigrid Kaag of the Netherlands as Senior Hu­manitarian and Reconstruction Co­ordinator for Gaza,” the UN said in a statement. The Security Council ad­opted the resolution on Gaza on Fri­day after days of delays and diplo­matic wrangling.

A draft version of the resolution had said that the aid mechanism to accelerate the delivery of relief would be “exclusively” under UN con­trol. But the final version, passed af­ter Washington abstained, now states it would be managed in consultation with “all relevant parties” -- meaning Israel would retain operational over­sight of aid deliveries. Kaag has been the Netherlands’ deputy prime minis­ter and finance minister since January 2022. She has previously held a num­ber of senior UN jobs including its special coordinator for Lebanon and the Joint Organization for Prohibition of Chemical Weapons and the United Nations Mission in Syria.

