Daraz Pakistan donates 200 laptops to government schools

LAHORE-Daraz Pakistan has announced the donation of 200 refurbished laptops to government schools in Okara, a testament to Daraz’s dedication to supporting education and ensuring that students have access to essential technology resources. The donation aims to provide students enrolled in 8 schools in Okara with refurbished laptops, enabling them to thrive in today’s learning environments. Recognizing the importance of assisting the most vulnerable groups in society, this donation will be benefiting 3600 students.

This donation will help create a more equal educational landscape by granting children access to computers. The laptops will facilitate innovative online learning experiences both inside and outside the classroom, breaking down barriers and ensuring equitable solutions. Daraz acknowledges that digital literacy is a prerequisite for most jobs today, and by providing students with personal devices, they will be better prepared for their future careers. Zeeshan Khan, Regional Corporate IT Head, Daraz, expressed his enthusiasm about the donation, stating, “This contribution will assist many disadvantaged families in the country. Our aim is to offer children the necessary tools to access equal educational opportunities. With new avenues for participation in innovative online learning experiences, these laptops will uphold our commitment to removing barriers and providing equitable solutions.”

Daraz’s donation to government schools in Okara aligns with its company-wide commitment to bridge the digital divide and invest in connectivity, technology, digital literacy, and education solutions. The company recognizes that students require access to technology to realize their full potential and is proud to support competency-based and career exploration opportunities, thus contributing to the future development of Pakistan. Muhammad Zeeshan Hanif, the Deputy Commissioner of Okara, expressed his appreciation for Daraz’s efforts, stating, “We understand that students need access to technology to unlock their full potential. We are proud to support Daraz in advancing competency-based education and career exploration opportunities, thus playing a role in building the future of Pakistan.”

Shoaib Iqbal Syed, Commissioner, Sahiwal shared: “Public-private partnerships are a very effective way to help uplift the marginalized in the society and create new opportunities for their future. We appreciate this initiative by Daraz, which will benefit hundreds of students in the region, and equip them with digital literacy.”

Daraz Pakistan remains dedicated to leveraging its resources to empower students and promote equal access to education across the country. With initiatives like this, the company continues to make a positive impact and inspire others to invest in the educational development of Pakistan’s youth.