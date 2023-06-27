Fifty Fifty’s company makes major accusation against Warner Music

SEOUL - The agency behind K-pop girl group Fifty Fifty, ATTRAKT has named Warner Music Korea as the external force trying to push the members to violate their contracts. Last week they announced that they would be taking legal action against a third party trying to interfere with the group. “Through slanderous accusations against us and glorified flattery about themselves, these external forces are committing an illegal act of inducing our agency’s artists to make the wrong decision to ignore their valid exclusive contracts and sign contracts with them.” On June 26th, they announced that they had sent a certification of contents to Warner Music Korea after they gained intel that they had been taking part in discussions with other parties to buy Fifty Fifty from the company. They released an official press release discussing the matter. “We have already obtained material evidence of a clear attempt to illegally poach the FIFTY FIFTY members. We request that Warner Music Korea make a precise explanation and statement of their official position.”

Their CEO also commented on the trouble that the agency is facing. “Through slanderous accusations against us and glorified flattery about themselves, these external forces are committing an illegal act of inducing our agency’s artists to make the wrong decision to ignore their valid exclusive contracts and sign contracts with them.”