Hajj Sermon: Sheikh Yusuf calls for unity among Muslim Ummah

Chanting Labbaik Allahumma Labbaik, nearly three million faithful are in Maidan-e- Arafat to perform the Rukn-e-Azam of Hajj, Waqoof-e-Arafat.

Delivering Hajj sermon at Masjid-e-Nimra at Maidan-e-Arafat, Sheikh Dr. Yusuf bin Muhammad bin Saeed called for unity among the Muslim Ummah. He said respecting and valuing humanity is compulsory for all the Msulims.

The Hujjaj offered Zuhr and Asr prayers together. They will stay at Arafat spending the whole day in supplication praying for welfare of Ummah.

Then they will leave for Muzdalifah where they will offer Maghrib and Isha prayers together and spend the night under open sky.