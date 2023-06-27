Tuesday, June 27, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Hajj Sermon: Sheikh Yusuf calls for unity among Muslim Ummah

Hajj Sermon: Sheikh Yusuf calls for unity among Muslim Ummah
Web Desk
3:59 PM | June 27, 2023
National

Chanting Labbaik Allahumma Labbaik, nearly three million faithful are in Maidan-e- Arafat to perform the Rukn-e-Azam of Hajj, Waqoof-e-Arafat.  

Delivering Hajj sermon at Masjid-e-Nimra at Maidan-e-Arafat, Sheikh Dr. Yusuf bin Muhammad bin Saeed called for unity among the Muslim Ummah. He said respecting and valuing humanity is compulsory for all the Msulims.

The Hujjaj offered Zuhr and Asr prayers together. They will stay at Arafat spending the whole day in supplication praying for welfare of Ummah.

Then they will leave for Muzdalifah where they will offer Maghrib and Isha prayers together and spend the night under open sky. 

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-06-27/Lahore/epaper_img_1687845249.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023