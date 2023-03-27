Share:

Balochistan was bracing itself for a new rain system that entered the province on Monday, with the Pakistan Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) warning that heavy rainfall may cause flooding in several districts.

The PDMA said that the rain system could last from March 28 to March 31, with many districts across Balochistan expected to be affected. These include Chagai, Pashin, Barkhan, Ziarat, Harnai, Khuzdar, Kalat, Qila Saifullah, and Qila Abdullah.

The provincial capital, Quetta, as well as Kohlu, Dera Bugti, Chaman, Panjgur, Gwadar, Lasbela, and Loralai are also expected to receive rainfall during this period.

However, the PDMA also warned that heavy rainfall could cause flooding in these areas which may damage houses, gardens, and crops.