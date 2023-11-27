Gisele Bundchen enjoys another getaway with Joaquim Valente

BRASÍLIA - Gisele Bündchen and jiu-jitsu trainer Joaquim Valente once again headed to another family holiday together after sparking romance nearly one year ago. The Brazilian model, 42, and her kids enjoyed a pre-Thanksgiving in Costa Rica with the jiu-jitsu trainer, 35, as they were spotted having lunch on, via Page Six. The former Victoria’s Secrets model was casually dressed in black high-waisted shorts, while Valente donned a printed black shorts and a navy blue T-shirt. Bündchen shares son, Benjamin, 13, and daughter Vivian, 10, with ex-husband Tom Brady. Vivian wore a long graphic tee and white shorts, while Benjamin wore black athletic shorts and no shirt. The outlet reported that Bündchen’s plans were unclear as she headed out of the Central American country Thursday morning with her kids