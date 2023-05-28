Banners against PTI leaderships surface in Rwalpindi

RAWALPINDI- Days after a massive hunt against PTI leaders and workers for their alleged involvement in attacking GHQ and other government buildings in protest against the arrest of former premier Imran Khan, banners and billboards inscribed with anti-PTI leaders surfaced in Rawalpindi, on Saturday. During a visit from Katcheri Chowk to Saddar, Rashid Minhas Road, Mareer Chowk, Murree Road and other areas, it was observed that scores of placards had been affixed on walls and poles along the roads as well as walls of Fatima Jinnah Women University. This wave of hate against the top leadership of PTI including Imran Khan, Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, Dr Yasmin Rashid, Fawad Chaudhry, Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Pervaiz Khattak, Imran Ismail, Qasim Suri, Asad Qaiser, Maleeka Bukhari, Amir Kiani, Azhar Mishwani, Raja Basharat and many others came from the residents of Rawalpindi as claimed by the authorities. Interestingly, PML-N leaders also displayed banners along with the banners agaisnt PTI. A rally was also taken out by the PML-N Rawalpindi chapter to express solidarity with Pakistan Army, police and other law enforcement agencies.

No official of Park and Horticulture Authority or district government was seen removing these banners, which are said to be put up without taking permission from authorities concerned.