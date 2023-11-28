CM condemns Bakakhel suicide attack

LAHORE - Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi ve­hemently condemned the suicide attack targeting the security forces’ convoy in the Bakakhel area of Bannu. Ex­pressing deep regret over the loss of two lives in the blast, the CM extended heartfelt sympathy and condolences to the families of the martyrs. Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi offered prayers for the swift recovery of the three soldiers and others injured in the hei­nous suicide attack. He af­firmed that the entire nation stands in solidarity with the bereaved families and the injured. Mohsin Naqvi em­phasized that the unwavering determination of the nation remains unshaken by the ac­tions of a few terrorist ele­ments. He underscored the unity of the nation in the re­lentless pursuit of completely eradicating terrorism.