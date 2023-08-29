Tuesday, August 29, 2023
Breast cancer awareness campaign starts producing results: Samina Alvi

Web Desk
8:55 AM | August 29, 2023
The First Lady Samina Alvi says breast cancer awareness campaign has started producing results and more women are now aware of its symptoms and treatments.

She was addressing an interactive session about breast cancer, disabilities in persons and mental health issues at the Hamdard University in Karachi.

Samina Alvi said it is heartening to see that our campaign regarding breast cancer, rights of disabled persons and mental health issues has taken roots all over the country and sufficient progress has been made at all fronts.

Samina Alvi said that special people must be taught skills as per their abilities and be provided jobs according to those skills to make them an active part of society.

