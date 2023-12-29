Friday, December 29, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

ECP organizes orientation session on ‘Codes of Conduct for National Media’ in Lahore

ECP organizes orientation session on ‘Codes of Conduct for National Media’ in Lahore
Web Desk
6:52 PM | December 29, 2023
National

The Provincial Election Commission of Punjab organized an orientation session on the "Code of Conduct-National Media and National Election Observers for General Elections 2024" in Lahore.

Addressing the session the Spokesperson of ECP Punjab Huda Ali Gohar emphasized media personnel inclusiveness and neutrality, stating that the Code of Conduct aims to ensure free and fair elections through collaboration with stakeholders.  

She urged the avoidance of allegations and statements that could harm national solidarity or create law and order issues during the campaign and on polling day.

She said that accredited media persons can enter a polling station with a camera for one-time footage of the voting process, as per the regulations.

She said during the election campaign, media content on print, electronic, and digital platforms should avoid expressing opinions prejudicial to Pakistan's ideology, sovereignty, security, public order, or the integrity of the judiciary.

No shortage of wheat in country: Dr. Kausar

Huda Ali Gohar highlighted the involvement of regulatory authorities such as PEMRA, PTA, Press Information Department, Cyber Wing, and Digital Media Wing in implementing the Code of Conduct.

The spokesperson said law enforcement agencies will provide protection to ensure media freedom.

She said media outlets are prohibited from running campaigns for candidates or political parties at the public's exchequer.

She said according to the Elections Act 2017, media personnel must refrain from promoting any candidate or party 48 hours after the poll concludes.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-12-29/Lahore/epaper_img_1703824524.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023