ECP organizes orientation session on ‘Codes of Conduct for National Media’ in Lahore

The Provincial Election Commission of Punjab organized an orientation session on the "Code of Conduct-National Media and National Election Observers for General Elections 2024" in Lahore.

Addressing the session the Spokesperson of ECP Punjab Huda Ali Gohar emphasized media personnel inclusiveness and neutrality, stating that the Code of Conduct aims to ensure free and fair elections through collaboration with stakeholders.

She urged the avoidance of allegations and statements that could harm national solidarity or create law and order issues during the campaign and on polling day.

She said that accredited media persons can enter a polling station with a camera for one-time footage of the voting process, as per the regulations.

She said during the election campaign, media content on print, electronic, and digital platforms should avoid expressing opinions prejudicial to Pakistan's ideology, sovereignty, security, public order, or the integrity of the judiciary.

Huda Ali Gohar highlighted the involvement of regulatory authorities such as PEMRA, PTA, Press Information Department, Cyber Wing, and Digital Media Wing in implementing the Code of Conduct.

The spokesperson said law enforcement agencies will provide protection to ensure media freedom.

She said media outlets are prohibited from running campaigns for candidates or political parties at the public's exchequer.

She said according to the Elections Act 2017, media personnel must refrain from promoting any candidate or party 48 hours after the poll concludes.