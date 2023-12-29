Spices exports rise by 19.2pc to $45m in five months

ISLAMABAD - An increase of 19.21 percent in exports of spices was witnessed during the first five months of the financial year 2023-24, as against the exports of the corresponding months of last year. According to the data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS), the spices exports from the country were recorded at $45.179 million during July-November (2023-24) against the exports of $37.898 million during July-November (2022-23). In terms of quantity, the exports of spices also surged by 82 per cent, going up from 8,478 metric tons to 15,431 metric tons, according to the data. Meanwhile, year-on-year basis, the exports of spices increased by 4.29 per cent during the month of November 2023 as compared to the same month of last year. The exports of spices from the country during November 2023 were recorded at $10.428 million against the exports of $9.999 million in November 2022. On a month-on-month basis, exports of spices however decreased by 5.13 per cent during November 2023 when compared to the exports of US $10.992 million in October 2023, the PBS data revealed.