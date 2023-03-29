ISLAMABAD - Pakistan is taking measures to facilitate the movement of Afghan brethren across the border. Currently, Pakistan has five crossing points operational with Afghanistan, with an average daily to-and-fro movement of approximately 13,000 individuals, including pedestrians, traders, tourists, and transporters. Despite having less resources and strength, Pakistan is manning over 100 counters at these crossing points to ensure smooth processing of the heavy inflow of cross-border movement.
To facilitate their Afghan brethren, Pakistan is allowing a large number of Afghans, especially patients, journalists, women, and traders, to cross the border on non-valid documents on humanitarian grounds. Exclusive counters at crossing points have also been set up for Afghan patients and women only. Afghans entering Pakistan are allowed to extend or renew their status to stay in Pakistan, and Pakistan has also extended an exclusive offer to allow Afghan brethren to cross the border without a passport to earn a livelihood, visit a relative, address any medical emergency, or receive an education, which no other neighbouring country offers. Despite these efforts, about 5-6 thousand Afghan nationals are refused entry every month due to insufficient or no documents, and some of those refused Afghans falsely create a nuisance about mistreatment by Pakistani authorities at the border crossing points.