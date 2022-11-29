Share:

ISLAMABAD - Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar, will lead a delegation to Kabul for a one-day visit today (Tuesday). In Kabul, the Minister of State will hold political dialogue with Afghan Interim Government. Bilateral relations, including cooperation in the areas of education, trade and investment, regional connectivity, people-to-people contacts and matters related to regional security will be discussed. Minister of State will also reaffirm Pakistan’s continued commitment and support for all efforts aimed at strengthening peace and enhancing prosperity in Afghanistan. As a friend and neighbour of Afghanistan, Pakistan will reaffirm its abiding solidarity with the people of Afghanistan, in particular through its efforts to ease the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan and to create real opportunities for economic prosperity of Afghan men, women and children.