KPPSC chief calls on KP Governor, presents annual report

APP
April 26, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

PESHAWAR   -   Chairman Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Public Service Commission, Sikandar Qayum here on Thursday called on KP Governor and presented annual report of the year 2023.

Governor was informed that appointment recommendations of 1876 candidates were sent to various departments during 2023 and 107 tests were held for recruitment.

He was told that 141,473 candidates appeared in ability tests and 10,697 interviews were conducted in 2023 abiding by policy of merit and transparency.

Speaking on the occasion, Governor appreciated efforts of KPPSC to ensure transparency and directed to further improve the recruitment procedure, adding that selection of suitable candidates directly affects the service delivery system.

He said that KPPSC is a constitutional body that is striving to bring forwards able and suitable candidates for facilitation of public and improve performance of public sector departments.

US vows to continue strengthening ties with Pakistan

APP

