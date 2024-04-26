Terrorism to be combated with joint efforts: Saif

Peshawar - The recent spike of targeted attacks on security forces and officials of Custom in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is a national issue and we can overcome the menace of terrorism through collective efforts of the government, police, Army and other law enforcement agencies, Barrister Saif said here on Thursday.

In a statement issued here on Thursday, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Advisor on Information and Public Relations Barrister Saif, police, security forces and other law enforcement agencies are fighting a war against terrorism. He stated that hundreds of civilian and security forces have lost their lives during the recent terrorists’ attacks. Police and security forces are determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve. He reiterated that the KP government and the entire province stood with the security forces in the war against terrorism.

He stressed that we will fight the war against terrorism and militancy with political responsibility and collective wisdom.