Tuesday, April 30, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

14-year-old boy electrocuted while trying to catch pigeon

14-year-old boy electrocuted while trying to catch pigeon
Web Desk
10:20 PM | April 30, 2024
National

A 14-year-old boy lost his life when he accidentally touched high-voltage wires in an attempt to catch a pigeon on the roof of his house in Chungi Amar Sadhu. 

The boy could not be identified. He went to the roof of his house with the intention of catching the pigeon perched on a wall. 

In his attempt to catch the bird, he accidentally came into contact with wires, resulting in a fatal electric shock.

The intensity of the shock was so high that it caused an immediate loss of life.

The spark also caused a fire in the house. His body was shifted to morgue for autopsy.

On information, police reached the scene and started investigation.

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-04-30/Lahore/epaper_img_1714447792.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024