14-year-old boy electrocuted while trying to catch pigeon

A 14-year-old boy lost his life when he accidentally touched high-voltage wires in an attempt to catch a pigeon on the roof of his house in Chungi Amar Sadhu.

The boy could not be identified. He went to the roof of his house with the intention of catching the pigeon perched on a wall.

In his attempt to catch the bird, he accidentally came into contact with wires, resulting in a fatal electric shock.

The intensity of the shock was so high that it caused an immediate loss of life.

The spark also caused a fire in the house. His body was shifted to morgue for autopsy.

On information, police reached the scene and started investigation.