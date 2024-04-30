1st Chief Minister Punjab Pink Games trophy unveiled

LAHORE - The unveiling of the trophy for the 1st CM Punjab Pink Games marked a significant moment in the presence of hundreds of female athletes from various universities.The trophy’s tour started at the National Hockey Stadium, where it was adorned on a decorated vehicle amid vibrant drum beats and patriotic songs. The trophy made its way to Punjab University and then to Lahore College for Women University (LCWU).Key figures such as Director Sports Yasmeen Akhtar, Vice Chancellor of LCWU Prof Shagufta Naz, sports directors from various universities, and officials from the Sports Board Punjab participated in the ceremonies. National and international women players and coaches also graced the events with their presence. Addressing the audience, Prof Shagufta Naz expressed her appreciation for the organisation of the First CM Punjab Pink Games by the Sports Board Punjab, highlighting its importance for the future of female athletes. She lauded Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif for spearheading this initiative and emphasised its significance in promoting women’s sports. Similarly, University of Lahore Sports Director Sumaira Sattar emphasized the positive impact of such games in encouraging women athletes. The participants also took part in a rally on bikes to underscore the importance of the First CM Punjab Pink Games and the empowerment of women in sports. Overall, the unveiling of the trophy symbolized a step forward in promoting women’s participation in sports and fostering a supportive environment for female athletes in Punjab.