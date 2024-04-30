1st Chief Minister Punjab Pink Games trophy unveiled

LAHORE - The unveiling of the trophy for the 1st CM Punjab Pink Games marked a significant moment in the presence of hundreds of female athletes from vari­ous universities.The trophy’s tour started at the National Hockey Stadium, where it was adorned on a decorated vehicle amid vibrant drum beats and patriotic songs. The trophy made its way to Punjab University and then to Lahore College for Women University (LCWU).Key fig­ures such as Director Sports Yasmeen Akhtar, Vice Chan­cellor of LCWU Prof Shagufta Naz, sports directors from various universities, and of­ficials from the Sports Board Punjab participated in the ceremonies. National and in­ternational women players and coaches also graced the events with their presence. Addressing the audience, Prof Shagufta Naz expressed her appreciation for the or­ganisation of the First CM Punjab Pink Games by the Sports Board Punjab, high­lighting its importance for the future of female athletes. She lauded Chief Minister Pun­jab Maryam Nawaz Sharif for spearheading this initiative and emphasised its signifi­cance in promoting women’s sports. Similarly, University of Lahore Sports Director Su­maira Sattar emphasized the positive impact of such games in encouraging women ath­letes. The participants also took part in a rally on bikes to underscore the importance of the First CM Punjab Pink Games and the empowerment of women in sports. Overall, the unveiling of the trophy symbolized a step forward in promoting women’s partici­pation in sports and fostering a supportive environment for female athletes in Punjab.